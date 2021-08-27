Kevin Can F**k Himself: Annie Murphy Starrer Gets Season 2 Greenlight

Well, we know at least one BCTV reviewer who will be very happy to hear the news that AMC Networks has renewed the Annie Murphy starrer Kevin Can F**k Himself for Season 2. Created by Valerie Armstrong and executive produced by Rashida Jones & Will McCormack (Claws) via Le Train Train, the second season of the AMC and AMC+ series is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. "We're so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show," said Armstrong about the news. "Creating the first season of 'Kevin Can F**K Himself' and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn't be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year."

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, added, "It's Kevin's world, Allison's just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before. We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale's cliffhanger and continue Allison's journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF: A Look at the Series | Premieres June 20 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXMgLXVXx80)

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She's beautiful and can take a joke (though she's usually the butt of them). And she's married to a guy who must've won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he's… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband's domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O'Neals) as Patty O'Connor, Allison's tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's husky and "lovable" man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O'Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin's father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean-cut, former Worcesterite who has a history with Allison. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.