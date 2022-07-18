Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Trailer: "Let's Finish This"

AMC'S Kevin Can F**k Himself season two will be its final one, premiering next month on August 22nd at 9 PM ET/PT. A newly released trailer for the season picks up from where everything was left off, and plenty of chaos is headed for both Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) and Allison (Annie Murphy)… as you're about to see.

Season one of Kevin Can F*ck Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. Kevin Can F*ck Himself looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.

"Let's finish this. Don't miss the new season of the critically-acclaimed genre-defying series, starring Annie Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden. Premieres August 22 at 9pm ET/PT, only on AMC and AMC+."

Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Besides Inboden and Murphy, the series stars Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist's husband, Kevin McRoberts, Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O'Connor, and Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts; with Raymond Lee (Quantum Leap) as Sam Park. Additionally, Erinn Hayes will join the cast after it was announced in May. After an intense ending to season one, Kevin Can F*ck Himself brought some characters together while others got brought out of the sitcom realm. The trailer gives us small glances at both the real and sitcom world of the series, giving quick shots of Neil outside of the glow of production lighting. Season two will be the final one for the dramedy series from AMC.