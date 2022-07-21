Kevin Gates, Jermaine Dupri Appear at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

The second week of Fyter Fest was a star-studded event for AEW Dynamite, with rappers Kevin Gates and Jermaine Dupri appearing during the event.

Gates appeared in the crowd during the Championship Celebration for Swerve in Our Glory, and got involved in the action when Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupted the proceedings with a petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the roster. When Gates refused to sign the petition, Sterling insulted his music and told Nese to keep Gates from attacking him. Instead, Gates decked Nese and Strickland smashed a cake in Sterling's face.

Later on AEW Dynamite, Jermaine Dupri accompanied Stokely Hathaway to ringside while Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan took on Athena and Willow Nightingale. Nightingale ended up taking the pin from Cargill as Dupri, apparently an honorary Baddie, watched.

Kevin Gates and Jermaine Dupri weren't the only celebrities on AEW Dynamite this week. The show also featured an appearance by Chompy, the mascot of Discovery's Shark Week, which was promoted throughout the show.

Next week's AEW Dynamite, a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen, will feature Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Championship, as well as Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita. But before that, Fyter Fest concludes on AEW Rampage this Friday. That event will see a rap battle between The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Also on Rampage, Lee Moriarity will face Dante Martin. Additionally, Christopher Daniels will take on Jay Lethal. Former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with The Dark Order's John Silver to face The Butcher and The Blade. And Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer will be in tag team action against unnamed opponents. AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10/9C on TNT.

Then on Saturday, Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor will air on PPV and stream on Bleacher Report and Fite. On the pre-show, Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay. Then, on the main cart, Dalton Castle and The Boys will challenge The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Championships. Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal. FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match. And Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Death Before Dishonor kicks off at 7PM (for the pre-show) on Saturday, July 23rd.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling