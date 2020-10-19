Kevin Nash Blasts Trump's Border Wall, Defends Biden's Tax Plan

WWE Hall-of-Famer Big Sexy Kevin Nash took to Twitter over the weekend to extoll the virtues of Joe Biden's tax plan. Nash, an accomplished pro wrestler, and movie star, joins The Animal Dave Bautista and The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley in the field of retired pro wrestlers actively campaigning against another retired pro wrestler and WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump. Nash took aim at Trump's failed border wall promises and to defend Biden's tax plan.

"Fun fact @realDonaldTrump has added 6 miles of new wall after repairing the existing system," Nash tweeted. "Also Bidens tax increases starts at 400k if that's an attack of our middle class I'm busting my ass to triple the middle class threshold."

Nash's tweet prompted a number of replies as a complex and nuanced political discussion broke out on the former Diesel's Twitter timeline. When one person suggested the $400,000 limit was set to allow Joe Biden to avoid a tax increase, Nash replied, "You do realize profits from portfolios are taxed. It's included in income." When someone suggested learning IT skills is the way to avoid unemployment, Nash responded, "Want to never be unemployed get off your ass and work."

One person argued in favor of trickle-down economics, claiming that Biden's tax plan, by increasing taxes on wealthier people, would cause those people to remove jobs from the economy. Big Sexy had an answer for that, though, saying, "The wealthiest 1%. They move out of our country then their products are taxed at a higher rate when entering our country. Buy American,boycott those companies that aren't paying taxes. Let's unite and take care of our middle and lower class Americans. Let's truly MAGA."

Kevin Nash also had some strong words about capitalism in general or at least the kind we have in the United States. He said, "In the case of Americans it's lead to the greatest separation of wealth between classes in the history of our country. If you can't afford what you demand then economics 101 is thrown out the window." To that same person, who added that income taxes are theft, Nash replied, "But you're going to gladly accept Social Security when you're eligible correct?"

Nash got into a discussion with another person about the merits of voting third parties, which Nash said was like wasting your vote in most cases. However, he did add, "I voted for Perot I felt someone with the capability to run our country as a successful business was intriguing. Ended up with a businessman that had been bankrupt 6 times between 1991-2009." As to his current voting habits, Nash said, "I always look for the best candidate. Hated voting for Hillary but didn't want to lose the two now soon to be 3 Supreme Court seats. I'm a Democrat but actually a Reagan Republican. Biden is as close to center as anyone. The far Right & Left both scare the shit out of me."

And as to the inevitable arguments that Kevin Nash isn't qualified to talk about politics and economics, Big Sexy had a preemptive answer to that too when someone said they wouldn't listen to him because he makes six figures. "I'm exactly who you should listen to," he said, "I've worked on assembly lines. Construction. I've became wealthy thur work not entitlement. I'm what was know as the American Dream. Father died when I was 8. If not me then who do you listen to. Another driveless whiney bitch."