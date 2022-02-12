Kitten Bowl Adds Dogs & Puppies as Fires of Feline Disrespect Rage On

Hallmark recently let go of the beloved Kitten Bowl, a place that used to be for watching precious kittens play around while a majority view the Super Bowl over on another channel. Now, GAC Media has taken over the Kitten Bowl and instead of the original title and themes, the special will be titled "Great American Rescue Bowl" and will not feature exclusively kittens, but will involve puppies, adult dogs, and cats.

I have to say something, as someone who loves animals but also has a special place in their heart for cats and kittens. I saw this big news and took it as a simple transition of ownership, but there'd still be a group of kittens to watch for a while be adorable… right?!? Whelp, sadly I was wrong. I'm fairly sure there's already an entire "Puppy Bowl" out there for people wishing to watch just dogs, which I've done plenty of times and enjoyed the hell out of it. But if I'm out here excited to witness the pure joy of unaware kittens playing and living life without knowing taxes are a thing or the concept of time, well that's what I hope for. So, in reality, GAC Media didn't really gain the rights to anything. Instead, they made their own content by redecorating the concept Hallmark had. Also, I had to include a video of previous Kitten Bowl footage because joy should exist in the world.

Believe me, I absolutely adore the adoption opportunities that specials and events like this accomplish, but this is not about that portion of what the Kitten Bowl has involved. Of course, there's a lot of joy with finding homes for pets homes without shopping but instead using adoption pathways. However, what's the point when it won't be kitten-centered? I may just be feeling annoyed, but there tends to be a lot of dislike towards cats and a preference for puppies and dogs in general. And for those men in straight relationships out there, you're probably not a fan of her cat because you can't control it as much as you can her.