Less than a day after Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) took to Twitter shortly after a claim went public that DC Entertainment executive Geoff Johns had killed the possibility of Page playing Superman's grandfather on the SYFY prequel series Krypton because he's Black, the star of the since-canceled SYFY series has posted his thoughts. The allegation was included in a larger The Hollywood Reporter expose on actor Ray Fisher's allegations of misconduct leveled at Joss Whedon and others with regard to the production of Justice League. Cameron Cuffe, who went on to play the role of Superman's grandfather Seg-El, tweeted that Page was "an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists" and went on to say that "no one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly" before urging for much-needed change.

Here's a look at Cuffe's tweet, followed by Page's response:

Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists. No one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly. Change must happen. https://t.co/sgLQ9OjNjb — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) April 7, 2021

You were awesome as Seg, and you are an absolute gift to us all ❤️ — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 8, 2021

Though not directly addressing the claim or the series, Page took to social media on Wednesday to share a message that rings close to the allegations that were made public. "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh," he wrote in his tweet. "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work," Page continued before ending his message with a very telling "We still fly." Here's a look at Page's tweet:

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

A representative for Johns spoke to THR, stating that Johns believed that audiences would see the since-canceled SYFY series as a prequel to Zack Snyder's 2013 feature film Man of Steel so they needed an actor who would work with White actor Henry Cavill's character's family lineage. A major problem with that theory was floated by Fisher on Tuesday via Twitter, where the actor noted that Michael Shannon's General Zod is white but his character's ancestors were portrayed by Black actors. Here's a look at Fisher's tweet from yesterday:

I appreciate Geoff Johns bringing on a crisis team to try to explain away his discriminatory behavior, but his excuses are WEAK. If Geoff believed fans expected Superman's grandfather to look like "a young Henry Cavill"—why was he ok with the Zods not resembling Michael Shannon? — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) April 6, 2021