Kyle O'Reilly Returns at AEW Revolution as Roderick Strong Wins Title

Roderick Strong swipes the International Championship at AEW Revolution! KOR returns but snubs Undisputed Kingdom. WWE fans, demand refunds! 🤬👊💔 #AEWRevolution

Article Summary Roderick Strong takes AEW International Championship at Revolution.

Kyle O’Reilly surprises fans with return, rejects Undisputed Kingdom.

The Chadster urges WWE fans to demand AEW PPV refunds.

AEW's actions seen as personal attacks on WWE and The Chadster.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😡 In the latest attempt to grind The Chadster's gears, Tony Khan has stooped to new lows during AEW Revolution. Can you believe this, folks? 🤯 Roderick Strong is now the AEW International Champion, having defeated Orange Cassidy. And to make matters worse, it's like this outcome was scripted just to cheese off The Chadster! 🧀😠

Okay, here's the gist, because The Chadster won't bore you with all of AEW's shenanigans: Roderick came in strong—no pun intended—against Cassidy. There was some back and forth with Strong being his intense self and Cassidy doing his whole 'whatever' schtick—ugh, just give The Chadster some good ol' classic wrestling! 😒 But the long story short, the guy with an actual wrestling game plan took home the championship. Sorry, Orange, that's what happens when you disrespect the business. 🙄 Roderick Strong is the new International Champion.

And then, to stick it to WWE fans even more, Kyle O'Reilly shows up post-match. The Chadster almost spit out his White Claw. 😡🍹 Instead of joining the Undisputed Kingdom with his old WWE NXT buddy, KOR refuses?! It's like he's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🗡️💔 Not cool, Kyle, not cool.

Fellow true WWE fans, hear The Chadster out: YOU CAN STILL CANCEL that AEW PPV order! Demand a refund and show your support for the real wrestling entertainment—WWE. It's a matter of principle. It's what Triple H would want. It's WWE or nothing, baby! 💪💸

The Chadster is relentlessly dedicated, so you better believe that The Chadster will keep an eagle eye on the rest of this snake's—I mean, Tony Khan's—so-called wrestling event and report back. Tony Khan, get ready because The Chadster is on to you and your personal vendetta! 😠🔍

To all AEW so-called fans, let The Chadster leave you with this—mind games, dream invasions, or messing with The Chadster's Miata won't change the facts. WWE is superior, and AEW is just disrespectful to everything the wrestling business stands for. Come on, can't The Chadster just sip White Claw in peace without Tony Khan ruining everything? 🚗🎶💔

Stay strong, WWE community; don't let the antics of Tony Khan and his band of AEW rebels wear you down. The Chadster is with you. Together, we're unstoppable. Until then, keep the faith and remember: WWE FOREVER. 👊💥 #WWE4Life

