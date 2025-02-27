Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns: Check Out Pierre's John Stewart & Chandler's Hal Jordan

Check out our first look at Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan from DC Studios' Green Lantern series Lanterns.

Earlier this week, we learned that production was rolling on Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lantern series Lanterns. With the series set to hit screens in 2026, we're getting our first look at the ring-slinging duo in action – just not in costume or with rings (not yet, at least – aside from what Hal's sporting on his hand).

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" DC Studios co-CEO Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

HBO's Lanterns follows legendary Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) mentoring a young John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they're drawn into a dark mystery on Earth in the middle of the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), and Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) – with James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) helming the opening chapters of the series.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

