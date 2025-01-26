Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, lanterns

Lanterns Star Shares Update: "Best Sci-Fi Script I've Ever Read"

Poorna Jagannathan offered an update on Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Heading into the weekend, the news hit that Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) had been tapped for the recurring role of Sinestro in Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns. That means that, along with Pierre, Chandler, and Thomsen, the HBO series stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys) – with James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) helming the opening chapters of the series. Now, we're getting some insights from Jagannathan regarding the series, as well as a quick update on the production timeline. s Zoe is described as being "effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her."

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at Sundance in support of her Hulu series Deli Boys, the conversation turned to the highly anticipated HBO series. "This is the first script that I've read that I understand why there's an NDA. Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read," Jagannathan shared, adding that the script makes the show's universe "accessible" even if you're not a sci-fi fan. "I don't know anything about sci-fi, and I don't care, actually," Jagannathan revealed. "But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don't understand this world. So it's the best sci-fi script I've ever read." In terms of when the cast can expect to get in front of the cameras, it appears this week is a pretty important one. "We start Tuesday. We start camera testing Tuesday," she shared. Jagannathan is set for the role of Zoe, who is described as being "effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her."

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!