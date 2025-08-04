Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order: Hargitay Posts Perfect Benson/Stabler Image: "Reunited"

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay posted a perfect look at Christopher Meloni's Stabler and Hargitay's Benson "Reunited" on the set.

When the word came down that Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime would be returning to NBC to join the original series and Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU on Thursday nights, fans were waiting for any sign of a reunion between Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler and Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson. Over the weekend, Meloni shared some looks that pretty much confirmed that would be happening during the 27th season of "SVU." But it's Hargitay who gets the final say, keeping the caption short and sweet while letting the image of Meloni and Hargitay together tell the story: "Reunited."

Here's a look at what Hargitay had to share earlier today, followed by a look back at Meloni's post with Hargitay and Dann Florek (Capt. Donald Cragen) during filming on the 27th season:

"Hangin with friends on a Friday nite," read the caption to Meloni's post from over the weekend, which included some selfies with Hargitay and Florek from filming on Law & Order: SVU – here's a look:

NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez star. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, the series is executive-produced by Dick Wolf, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski.

NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As the lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home. Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, the series is executive-produced by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Christopher Meloni, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh.

