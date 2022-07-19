Law & Order: Organized Crime: New NYC Shooting Details Released

Earlier today, we learned that a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker & production crew member was shot & killed while sitting in a car on the NYC set during filming on the third season of NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime. According to police reports, the victim was sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint on Tuesday morning when he was shot around 5:15 am ET. After being taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead around 6 am ET (with no arrest made as of this writing). "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," an NBC & Universal Television spokeswoman said in a released statement. Now, we have some additional details to share on the shooting:

With the 94th Precinct detective squad and the Brooklyn North Homicide unit investigating, the shooting apparently took place near the Broadway Stages in Brooklyn. Sources have the car that the victim was in as having an orange parking cone on top and that there were no security or NYPD officers from the Movie and TV unit on the scene at the time of the shooting. "It is unclear right now if this was an established set or not, or whether the victim was close to where filming was supposed to occur," a law enforcement source revealed to Deadline Hollywood.

An unnamed crew member on the "Law & Order" spinoff shared with DH that they saw a man with "something under his shirt" running away from the scene of the crime.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Office Issues Statement via Press Secretary Fabien Levy: "The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority. No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets. The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing."