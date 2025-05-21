Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 7: Unstable Stabler?

Here's the overview and sneak peek at Peacock's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E07: "Beautiful Disaster."

With Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 7: "Beautiful Disaster" set to hit Peacock screens this Thursday, we've got an official overview and sneak preview to pass along. But if you're a fan of Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler (aren't we all?), we have a feeling the clip below is going to leave you with a whole ton of concerns. After waking up from some seriously bad dreams, a sweaty and nervous Stabler makes his way to the kitchen, listening to voicemail messages from Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Randall (Dean Norris), both looking to make sure he's taking some time for himself. But before he can pour himself some coffee, Stabler's hand begins to violently shake, with a frustrated Stabler trashing the coffee pot. Are we looking at something physical or a manifestation of Stabler's stress and trauma? Stay tuned…

Law & Order: Organized Crime S05E07: "Beautiful Disaster" Preview

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 7: "Beautiful Disaster" – A wave of deadly viral art activism puts the city on high alert and puts Vargas (Tate Ellington) in the hot seat. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) works with Det. Tanner (Olivia Thirlby) of the Counter Terrorism bureau to try to stop the next attack. Written by Amy Berg & Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

