Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman Writers Share Fan Petitions, Post Thanks

So it's been a rough emotional rollercoaster weekend for the fans and the folks behind The CW's now-canceled Caity Lotz-starring DC's Legends of Tomorrow and the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman. But with such legendary series-saves like Lucifer and Manifest fresh in their minds, the fandom isn't quite ready to go gently into that good night. Along with the running #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow and #SaveBatwoman campaigns, fans have also put together online petitions to convince the network that they're making a big mistake by just leaving the shows (and the fans) handling like that. And even though both shows' writers are not the ones behind these petitions, they are passing along thanks as well as links to make your voices heard. And later on, we have a look at preview pages for Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), set to arrive this Tuesday.

Here's a look at the tweets from earlier, including the link to the petition that was started by Alexis Sullivan (you can sign it here) as well as another wave of thanks for the #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow campaign rolling on:

Hey folks–we're blown away by the love and energy everyone has been putting into the #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow hashtag! While we don't currently know if the show can find new life, we're happy to fan the flames 😉 And maybe sign this, just for kicks?https://t.co/p9UR4C23ku — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This is not a petition run by us, but we're enormously grateful to the organizer Alexis Sullivan (please speak up if you're on here, Alexis!) for putting this together! #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the tweets from the Batwoman writers sharing the link to a petition started by a collective group of fans (you can sign it here) and thanking everyone for the #SaveBatwoman campaign:

This is incredible and we are so touched our fans are running this campaign. We love you all, thank you for supporting us even after cancellation. No matter what happens, the #Batwoman family will always live on. https://t.co/lWIl9d6c7Y — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Again, we do not have a part to play in this. This is 100% run by the fans and their tenacity. In true Ryan Wilder fashion, they refuse to be pushed down or held silent. And we love them for that. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Our understanding is that this campaign is being spearheaded by many fans who have come together in their own bat team to try and save the show. Ryan, Sophie, Mary and Luke would be so touched and proud. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And since they had everyone's attention, the writers also wanted to make sure that the fans remain "kind and respectful" when making a ton of noise to bring the series back. "While we're here, we also wanted to encourage everyone to be kind and respectful," the writers wrote in a two-tweet heads-up. "It's tempting to want to throw blame at the CW as a whole, or metaphorically bust down the doors of other networks but they're manned by real people, and most of them have nothing to do with whether our show lives or dies. The CW, specifically, is full of people who loved our show and were gutted to see it get canceled! Let's make some noise, but no need to burst anyone's eardrums!" Here's a look:

While we're here, we also wanted to encourage everyone to be kind and respectful. It's tempting to want to throw blame at the CW as a whole, or metaphorically bust down the doors of other networks… — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

…but they're manned by real people, and most of them have nothing to do with whether our show lives or dies. The CW, specifically, is full of people who loved our show and were gutted to see it get canceled! Let's make some noise, but no need to burst anyone's ear drums! — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Earth-Prime Primer: Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, The Flash & More!

Things kicked off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then picked back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"). This month brings Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the limited series- yup, that's six issues since we now have the official cover artwork and overview for the penultimate issue. But that's not all! We now have previews for Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"), Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"), and Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") MAJOR SPOILERS ALERT! Don't scroll to the very end if you don't want to have the series' Big Bad spoiled for you:

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

What follows is a rundown of the Legends of Tomorrow episodes to watch between now and the beginning of May to be able to fully appreciate what Earth-Prime #3 has to offer (in their own words and originally shared via Twitter).

SEASON 1

Pilot Part 1 & 2 – in any rewatch, you gotta see how it all began!

Episode 9: "Marooned" – Ray and Kendra start a (doomed) relationship. Even though it didn't work out, we touch on it in Earth-Prime!

SEASON 2

Episode 5: "Compromised" – Mick gives Ray the Cold Gun, to disastrous effect. Never cross the streams! But maybe Jax, in the comic, will have a better handle on it…

Episode 17: "Aruba" – the end of the Legion of Doom!

SEASON 3

Episode 9: "Beebo the God of War" – a Legends classic! Jax departs the team, and in the comic we'll see more of his life post-Legends. And of course, this is also the episode that introduced us to the glory of Beebo, who makes multiple cameos in the comic!

Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly" – Jax returns, 5 years later! Our comic fills in the gap between Jax's journey in episode 9 and here. This is the also the epic showdown between Beebo and Mallus, which gets a fun callback in our comic!

SEASON 4

Episode 15: "Terms of Service" – Nora Dahrk becomes a Fairy Godmother! She's still going strong during our comic, but she and Ray are soon going to have an additional complication in their lives…

Episode 16: "Hey, World!" – Ray runs into a very mellow Vandal Savage! Whether Carter and Kendra will believe it is another story. Plus, we get to see Heyworld in all its glory!

SEASON 5

Episode 2: "Meet the Legends" – Mona Wu retires as a Legend and takes over as the new "Rebecca Silver"! We'll get to see how she's been doing!

Episode 5: "A Head of Her Time" – The Legends meet Marie Antoinette, who makes a surprising cameo in the comic ;)

Episode 7: "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac" – Nora and Ray get married, Nora finds some peace with her father, AND Mick discovers he has a daughter!

Episode 8: "Romeo vs Juliet: Dawn of Justness" – Nora and Ray leave the Legends, and Ray bids an emotional farewell to his best friend Nate. But Time Bros never say goodbye forever!

Episode 15: "Swan Thong" – the Legends defeat the Fates, and we say goodbye to a certain, punk-rock Legend. Oh, and Sara gets kidnapped by aliens…again!

SEASON 6

Episode 1: "Ground Control to Sara Lance" – the introduction of the Necrians, who play a major antagonistic role in our comic.

Episode 7: "Back to the Finale Part II" – Sara and Ava's epic, tear-jerking engagement! Plus, the setting of a special side story…

Episode 14: "There Will Be Brood" – the (horrific) birth of Mick's kids!

Episode 15: "The Fungous Amongous" – the defeat of Bishop, the makeshift Avalance wedding, and Mick's farewell from the show. We'll see what he and Kayla have been up to since!

SEASON 7

Episode 1: "The Bullet Blondes" – the Legends are officially stranded in 1925, partially thanks to Mick. MICK!

Episode 10: "The Fixed Point" – we learn about Fixed Points, and that there's more to them than meets the eye. Hm…

Episode 12: "Too Legit to Quit" – the Legends officially retire…for a few weeks, anyway. Chronologically, the events of our main story take place during this episode!

Episode 13: "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" – we meet an interesting new character, and end on a big cliffhanger! Perhaps we'll see another side to this ep…

And then the thread wrapped up with a teasing promise of some "former teammates" making an appearance: That's it for all of the major episodes to check out! While our story focuses on a core group of Ex-Legends, you may be surprised at just how many former teammates from the show's history pop up for a cameo… We can't wait for y'all to see it in just two weeks!" Now here's a look at the start of the thread from the DC's Legends of Tomorrow writers:

You're all the best fans ever for doing another #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow week! We'll all do our best to support you and RT! If this gets you in the mood to rewatch episodes on Netflix…here's a 🧵 of ones to watch to prepare for the launch of Earth-Prime Issue 3, out 5/3! pic.twitter.com/BytceNDx07 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash"): Written by Ess Carson & Emily Palizzi with art by David Lafuente, this issue finds Impulse and XS bursting onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?

Earth-Prime #6 ("Hero's Twilight"): Written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson: Across time and universes, Magog has been amassing forces to finally free humanity from their dependency on so-called "heroes." In his eyes, all they do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no problems and bringing no peace to the world. Magog and his allies plan to change everything and help society bring the superhero community to its knees, helping society reach its true potential, once and for all.