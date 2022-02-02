Legends of Tomorrow EP/Co-Showrunner Shuts Down Season 8 Conspiracies

Before we take a look back at our preview for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Rage Against the Machines (where Sara (Caity Lotz) and our Legends could end up becoming their own worst enemies), a small matter that became bigger than it should've been is in need of some clearing up. It began when someone on social media (we didn't include their name because they weren't exactly pleasant so they don't deserve the free press) tweeted an image on a production email that went out to the LoT production crew in Vancouver that included a line about looking forward to working with them again for Season 8. Now that's news because an eighth season hasn't been given a green light yet, yet what could've been good news was turned into passive-aggressive shade thrown at the showrunners for not being on the same page as the production team. Before any more confusion could be thrown into the mix, series co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu attempted to clarify the matter by saying that type of notice is the standard operating procedure on the production side of things until a show has been officially "canceled" so that offices remain open and crews keep their calendars open.

But apparently having the actual showrunner & EP clarify the matter wasn't enough so with social media being social media, folks still started threading together conspiracy theories. So Shimizu followed up with a mic drop tweet (nice GIF) to make sure everything was crystal clear on how the show's production actually operates (because… you know… Shimizu works on the show): "Guys. We aren't hiding anything. When there is something to announce, you'll hear it from people who know what's going on. The network tells the studio, and then us, the showrunners. Then we — yes WE — make the calls to the line producer and our crew":

Guys. We aren't hiding anything. When there is something to announce, you'll hear it from people who know what's going on. The network tells the studio, and then us, the showrunners. Then we — yes WE — make the calls to the line producer and our crew. pic.twitter.com/pciBo3vwkA — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) January 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the promo and episode overview for this week's The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E11 "Rage Against the Machines":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 11 "Rage Against the Machines": INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn't go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is sidelining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.