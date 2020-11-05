Legends of Tomorrow Ignores TLC Warning, Continues Chasing Waterfalls

With production chugging along on the sixth season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and are still wondering what the deal is with the little green folks who abducted Sara Lance aka White Canary (Caity Lotz). This means a decent chunk of the upcoming season will find our Legends searching for Sara and hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history. But they won't be going it alone: Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joined the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens.

So with our Legends jumping into the time stream to take on a particularly nasty little group of "Legends stealers" to get their fearless leader back, their real-life counterparts are running through COVID protocols daily to keep the production wheels grinding. On top of that, there's the stress that comes from living that "bubble life" while dealing with the stresses of the outside world (translation: U.S. POTUS election)- so we more than understand and appreciate why Lotz, Chavez, and Olivia Swann (Astra Logue) would be looking for a little downtime that's more "Mother Nature" and less social media, TV screens, and talking heads.

While it's still too early for specific details on the "little green men," series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer sees the sixth season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.