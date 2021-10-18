Legends of Tomorrow S07E02, 100th Ep Preview; Ryan's Dr. Gwyn Davies

With the second episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow hitting this week, we thought we would kick off this preview post for "The Need for Speed" with two cool things that came up during DC FanDome over this past weekend. First up? Viewers had a chance to bid farewell to Matt Ryan's John Constantine by the time the sixth season wrapped. Now that it's Season 7, they get to welcome Ryan's Dr. Gwyn Davies to the action (with a first-look image below). And then stick around for a cool clip honoring the show's past…

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 100 Episodes in 100 Seconds | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUycDFQ6bC8)

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 2 "The Need for Speed":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 2 "The Need for Speed": A TICKET TO RIDE – While the Legends contemplate how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover has train tickets to DC and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) come up with a plan. With the help of Gary (Adam Tsekham), Nate (Nick Zano) will have to impersonate Hoover, but he soon learns it is harder being Hoover than he expected. Since Zari (Tala Ashe) is stuck without the internet, she is forced to take a digital detox and becomes obsessed with figuring out who blew up the Waverider. Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) have stayed behind in Texas and are dealing with the aftermath of Astra's special spell. Amy Pemberton also stars. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.