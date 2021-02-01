Legends of Tomorrow Season 6: Our Legends Can't Fight Mother Nature

When the fifth season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow wrapped, it was clear what our Waveriders' focus was going to be on when the sixth season kicks-off: kicking some pesky alien butt as payback for abducting their fearless leader Sara Lance aka White Canary (Caity Lotz– who is also directing this season). But to do that, our real-life Legends are hoping for some pleasant, rain-free time to make some exterior filming a bit more friendly. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Mother Nature got a chance to check the call sheet- as you're about to see from Lotz's Instagram Stories update. An emotional tale told in two images, we go from the hope of dry weather to the crushing reality of rain. And it's not just any rain- it's 100% rain. Because our Legends never do anything at less than 100%:

The sixth season kicks off with opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer), "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt), "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever), and "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.