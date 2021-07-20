LEGO Masters Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: The Builders Get Demolished!

Welcome back to our weekly look at FOX's popular brick-building competition series LEGO Masters, as we set you up with what you need to know about this week's round "Demolition." This season, host & executive producer Will Arnett and expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard encouraged the 12 teams of builders through incredible challenges to push the boundaries of their creativity and skills. The more impressive the Brickmasters were, the greater their chances were of making it to the next round. In the end, the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of "LEGO Masters." This week, the builders are tasked with building a replica of Arnett's sweet LEGO Lamborghini (but there's a catch)- and then? They get to engage in a little remote-controlled road rage in a Demolition Derby battle- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

LEGO Masters Season 2 Episode 6 "Demolition": In the first challenge, contestants are tasked with building an exact replica of Will Arnett's LEGO Lamborghini all from memory! The team that comes closest to replicating the iconic car will win an advantage in their next challenge. Then, contestants shift gears and enter a Demolition Debry battle, in which each team must build a wild, remote-controlled concept car that will fight it out against the others.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Smash and Crash Demolition Derby | Season 2 Ep. 6 | LEGO MASTERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-jGD8094QA)

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license from The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group.

