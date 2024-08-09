Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lego, lucasfilm, rebuild the galaxy, star wars, trailer

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Official Trailer, Posters Released

Set to hit Disney+ screens on September 13th, here's the official trailer and some fun key art posters for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

With a little more than a month to go until Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group's upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy hits our screens, Disney is using the occasion of the first day of the big D23 fan expo to roll out an official trailer for the animated epic. On September 13th, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when ordinary Nerf-herder Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. Before he knows it, Sig finds himself thrust into an adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of anything and everything depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together. But as you're about to see in the trailer above, that's really not going to be easy… and because it's D23? Here are some new key art posters, too – and yes, that's a "Phantom Menace" tease for… Darth Jar-Jar!

Joining Matarazzo for the "four-piece" animated special are Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released alongside the teaser trailer – which we also have waiting below:

And here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released, followed by the original teaser trailer and more:

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began," shared executive producer James Waugh. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) added, "The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."

Hernandez, Samit, Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers. Chris Buckley directs the special – with Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois producing.

