Lesley-Ann Brandt Offers Some Lucifer Luck to #SaveManifest Campaign

So if you're a fan of Jeff Rake's sci-fi conspiracy thriller series Manifest, then you pretty much know the bad news by now. With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Rake's intended plan. One thing the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV series has going for it is its streaming numbers, with the first two seasons performing particularly well on Netflix- the main focus of the #SaveManifest campaign that has kicked in online since the news broke. The news of the cancellation also caught the attention of Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt, who took to Twitter to offer her sympathies over the news before reminding everyone at Manifest to keep the faith. Because if anyone knows about canceled shows being revived to even greater success, it's Brandt and Lucifer.

Here's a look at Brandt's tweet from earlier today, followed by a look back at Rake and the writers' room's reactions:

So sorry. Urgh. Well, shows get saved. We are living proof and then go on to do 6 seasons. 😈Here's hoping it finds a new home. @jeff_rake https://t.co/iKbPILDmMK — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2021

Late yesterday, Rake took to Twitter to express his shock and surprise at NBC's decision- saying it was a "gut punch to say the least" that the network would shut the series down midway through Rake's six-season plan for the series before letting viewers know that plans were underway to find the series a new home:

My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us. That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Earlier today, Rake followed up his tweet with some brief thanks to a number of folks (NBC, WB, cast, writers, crew, and fans) for the past three seasons before once again asking fans to keep the faith.

Okay. Moving to gratitude: For NBC, good people making hard decisions. Thank you for 3 seasons. For WB, my partners and champions. For cast, writers, and crew. We did this together. In a pandemic. And of course for you, old fans and new. Keep the faith. #SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

The Manifest Writers' Room has also been leading the #SaveManifest charge- also reminding folks to watch and rewatch the first two season on Netflix (with the third season apparently heading to Hulu):

