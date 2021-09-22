Let the Right One In: Vampire Drama Stakes Out Showtime Series Order

After a six-year-journey that saw the series project take on different forms as it went from A&E and TNT to its new home, Showtime has given a series green light to the Demián Bichir-starring Let the Right One In. Stemming from pilot writer & series showrunner Andrew Hinderaker, pilot & season episode director Seith Mann, and Tomorrow Studios, the 10-episode series is inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the 2008 Swedish film adaptation. The series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Joining Bichir and Baez are cast members Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster. With production expected to kick off in New York City in early 2022, Hinderaker, Mann, and Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein & Becky Clements are set to executive produce. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer, with Bichir serving as a producer.

Here's a look at the overview of Lindqvist's original 2004 novel:

It is autumn 1981 when inconceivable horror comes to Blackeberg, a suburb in Sweden. The body of a teenager is found, emptied of blood, the murder rumored to be part of a ritual killing. Twelve-year-old Oskar is personally hoping that revenge has come at long last—revenge for the bullying he endures at school, day after day. But the murder is not the most important thing on his mind. A new girl has moved in next door—a girl who has never seen a Rubik's Cube before, but who can solve it at once. There is something wrong with her, though, something odd. And she only comes out at night.