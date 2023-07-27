Posted in: CW, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, elon musk, jon cryer, lex luthor, twitter, x

Lex Luthor Might Want a Word with Elon Musk Over X Corp/LexCorp

Not long after Elon Musk rolled out how new Twitter (X) was going to look, Jon Cryer noticed some Lex Luthor/LexCorp similarities.

Before actor/director Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice) joined The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois during the third season as the major big bad, it was Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor who was terrorizing the "Arrowverse" on The CW screens. So if anyone's radar was going to go off when Elon Musk revealed the "X" logo for the newly-renamed Twitter (under X Corp.), it only makes sense that it would be Cryer. Taking to "Twitter X," Cryer kept it short and sweet – letting the visuals do the talking via interesting similarities between "X Corp." and "LexCorp."

Here's a look at Cryer's tweet offering Musk a fair warning that Lex isn't a big fan of having his trademarks & copyrights infringed upon – and he doesn't tend to rely on the courts to resolve his matters. He tends to take a much more "personal" approach…

Cutting across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and running between December 2019 and January 2020, the five-part crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" included an ending with Barry Allen/The Flash and the other remaining heroes (including the Arrowverse version of Hoechlin's Superman) meeting at the old S.T.A.R. Labs hangar (from the "Invasion!" crossover), which was redesigned to serve as a meeting place for the heroes… a "Hall of Justice," so to speak. But as cool as a "Justice League" made up of the Arrowverse's "Super Friends" would've been, Cryer thought that the team should have a group to counter their heroic efforts. Taking to Twitter back in January of this year, the actor shared that he pitched WBTV on the idea of a series focusing on the Legion of Doom. With Cryer's Luthor fronting the big bads, the membership options (between established & new villains that could be introduced) could've been impressive – Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, would be out choice.

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover I pitched Warner Bros on a Legion of Doom series. Wasn't meant to be, I guess. 😔 https://t.co/XSVAbL99Vh — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!