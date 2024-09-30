Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: Like a Dragon: Yakuza, prime video

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

Like a Dragon: Yakuza - the live-action series of the SEGA video game - got a new trailer ahead of its Prime Video premiere on October 24th.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the action-packed TV adaptation of SEGA's iconic video game series, just got a new trailer. The first three episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories starting on Thursday, October 24, with the next three episodes available on Thursday, October 31.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza plunges into the dark underworld of the yakuza, exploring the universal theme of family not only through bloodline but also through ties between yakuza bosses and their underlings, orphans and their caretakers, as well as mentors and students. These relationships are marked by deep affection at times and by intense conflict at others, all intricately intertwined. Set in the fictional town of Kamurocho, the story unfolds across two intersecting timelines—1995 and 2005.

In 1995, eager to escape their restrictive lives, Kiryu and his friends, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho, plan a heist at a local arcade. However, the arcade is under the control of the Dojima Family, a powerful yakuza organization that rules Kamurocho. They dive into the yakuza-controlled underworld of 1995 Kamurocho. Meanwhile, in 2005, Kiryu is set to be released from prison. He learns from Detective Date that his friends are in danger and decides to return to Kamurocho to protect them. However, their friendship has deteriorated, as tensions between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance are at a boiling point.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Full Cast List

In addition to previously announced series leads Ryoma Takeuchi ('Kazuma Kiryu'), Kento Kaku ('Akira Nishikiyama'), and Munetaka Aoki ('Goro Majima'), newly revealed actors portraying key characters include:

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, all about family bonds, all set against the backdrop of intense, no-holds-barred action. We have no idea how much of the series will see Kuzuma spend insane amounts of time singing Karaoke, hanging out with bar hostesses to max out his affection metre, or beating up randos on the street who insist on picking fights with him, though. The streaming series premieres October 24th on Amazon's Prime Video

