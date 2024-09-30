Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: Like a Dragon: Yakuza, prime video
Like a Dragon: Yakuza Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
Like a Dragon: Yakuza - the live-action series of the SEGA video game - got a new trailer ahead of its Prime Video premiere on October 24th.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the action-packed TV adaptation of SEGA's iconic video game series, just got a new trailer. The first three episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories starting on Thursday, October 24, with the next three episodes available on Thursday, October 31.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza plunges into the dark underworld of the yakuza, exploring the universal theme of family not only through bloodline but also through ties between yakuza bosses and their underlings, orphans and their caretakers, as well as mentors and students. These relationships are marked by deep affection at times and by intense conflict at others, all intricately intertwined. Set in the fictional town of Kamurocho, the story unfolds across two intersecting timelines—1995 and 2005.
In 1995, eager to escape their restrictive lives, Kiryu and his friends, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho, plan a heist at a local arcade. However, the arcade is under the control of the Dojima Family, a powerful yakuza organization that rules Kamurocho. They dive into the yakuza-controlled underworld of 1995 Kamurocho. Meanwhile, in 2005, Kiryu is set to be released from prison. He learns from Detective Date that his friends are in danger and decides to return to Kamurocho to protect them. However, their friendship has deteriorated, as tensions between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance are at a boiling point.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Full Cast List
- Yumi Kawai as Yumi Sawamura, a childhood friend who grew up alongside Kiryu and Nishiki.
- Toshiaki Karasawa as Shintaro Kazama, the former lieutenant of the Dojima Family who now runs the orphanage where Kiryu and his friends were raised.
- Koichi Sato as Masaru Sera, the chairman of the Tojo Clan.
- Misato Morita as Aiko, Yumi's long-lost sister.
- Subaru Shibutani as Detective Date, the man who sends Kiryu back to Kamurocho to stop the impending yakuza war.
- Saki Takaoka as Reina, the owner of Club Serena, where Yumi worked in 1995.
- Ryudo Uzaki as Goda, the chairman of the Omi Alliance.
- Shohei Uno as a key member of the Omi Alliance.
- Masaya Kato as Dojima, the head of the Dojima Family in 1995.
- Hinano Nakayama as Miho, Nishiki's younger sister.
- Tomoya Maeno as The Florist of Sai, a former cop turned skilled informant.