Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: line of duty

Line of Duty Series 7 Set to Revive Hunt for Mysterious Big Bad "H"

Line of Duty returns for a seventh series, apparently to continue the hunt for big bad "H" after fans criticized the original ending.

Article Summary Line of Duty returns for Series 7, reigniting the hunt for the elusive Big Bad "H" after fan backlash.

The new season sees AC-12 rebranded and tackling corruption linked to a high-profile police officer scandal.

Original cast and creator Jed Mercurio are back, promising more twists and intense investigations ahead.

Fan pressure influenced the revived storyline, with "H" and a new villain intertwining in dramatic fashion.

The hit BBC cop series Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series, with apparently a continuation of the series-long hunt for the series Big Bad, the mysterious 'H'. Fans were enraged at the anticlimactic reveal of the supposed kingpin at the end of the sixth series three years ago. Is this an instance of fans bullying a TV series into returning to rewrite the resolution of a major story arc?

In the new series of Line of Duty, anti-corruption unit AC-12, which investigates bent coppers, has been rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, and has a new case: Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator. But the team must work out whether Gough's case is actually a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat.

Line of Duty: The Band Gets Back Together

Series creator Jed Mercurio said of the upcoming new series: "Everyone involved in Line of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans. We're privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons, and we couldn't be more delighted to be returning for a seventh. Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line of Duty was off air so I've been forced to use my imagination."

Martin Compston, who played the self-righteous Steve Arnott, noted "Line of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I've had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can't wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together." Vicky McClure said, "It goes without saying I'm so excited Line of Duty is back – can't wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we'll see you soon!" Adrian Dunbar added, "As we count down the AC12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."

Fans Just Won't Let That Original Reveal Go

"There was genuine anger about the way series six ended, and that was part of the reason that a seventh outing was ordered. But this is the first time that there's been any news on whether they'll bring back the 'H' storyline — and devotees will be thrilled to hear Jed will be giving them just what they want," an alleged source told The Sun. "Although there is still likely to be a new villain introduced into the new season, just as there has been with every series since the show was launched. But the incoming baddie's storyline is likely to be intertwined with that of 'H' in a sensational double-whammy."

And you thought Snyderbronies were bad about Justice League. Look what Line of Duty truthers have wrought!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!