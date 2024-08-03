Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, J-Pop, lisa, LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-, my hero academia, Sword Art Online

LiSA LiVE Is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- Here's The Ticket Info You Need

Advance tickets for global J-Pop sensation LiSA’s concert film LiSA LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- are on sale for North American audiences.

Crunchyroll announced that tickets for global J-Pop sensation LiSA's concert film, LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-, are now on sale for North American audiences. The concert film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will come to theaters in North America for a special three-day event on August 17, August 18, and August 21. LiSA recently made her monumental return to North America after nearly a decade with an electrifying performance at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26.

LiSA, who made her solo debut in the spring of 2011 with the mini-album "Letter to U," has gained both domestic and international prominence through a string of hit anime theme songs. Fan-favorite themes hail from such series as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ("homura" from Mugen Train and "Gurenge" from the anime series); My Hero Academia ("Datte Atashino Hero"), Sword Art Online ("Crossing Field"), and The Irregular at Magic High School ("Rising Hope"). On Spotify, LiSA was ranked as the #1 "Most Played Japanese Overseas for 2020," and her single "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kitmetsu no Yaiba was ranked as the #1 "Most Played Japanese Songs Overseas for 2020". Her past music and performance videos are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The concert film will take audiences through LiSA's LiVE is SMILE ALWAYS -LANDER- tour stop at the Tokyo Garden Theater on December 16, 2023. The high energy and powerful vocals of the J-pop superstar will allow fans to experience LiSA's most personal music to date in a new, never-before cinematic way. The tour featured LiSA's sixth original album, Lander, which includes the haunting ballad "Homura," the theme song from Demon Slayer no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. LiSA brings her unique ideas and feelings, high energy, and powerful vocals to the sold-out crowd, where she becomes one with each and every fan as their voices and souls unite together, amplified by the support of the band. Now, North American audiences can experience LiSA's never-changing charm and incredibly passionate performance in a cinematic event that will transcend theatergoers into a new future.

Tickets can be purchased now at the film's website.

