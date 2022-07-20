Locke and Key Sends Out Season 3 New Villain Alert On Gideon

With only three weeks to go until the third and final season of Netflix and co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse & Meredith Averill's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key, viewers are getting a very special alert. In this case, it's a "New Villain Alert" that offers a small taste of just how much of a deadly force of evil Kevin Durand's Gideon is going to be. A captain in the British Army during the American Revolutionary War, Gideon would be the first to discover the portal located behind the Black Door and end up possessed… and on Earth to start wreaking some havoc by the time the second season wrapped.

Now here's a look at one of the newest mini-teasers for the third & final season of Netflix's Locke & Key:

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Locke & Key:

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.