Locke & Key: New Season, New Enemies; Gabe & Eden Are Quite Explosive

So the last time we checked in on the upcoming second season return of Locke & Key, the folks behind Netflix's hit series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic book series had shared a new mini- teaser showcasing Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) feeling "inspired" (???) to forge new keys and a look at one of them (more on that below). This time around, we have two more- with the first one offering just a small sample of the new enemies who will be in play this season.

Here's a look at just one of the new enemies that our heroes will be confronting when Locke & Key returns to Netflix on October 22nd:

Meanwhile, Gabe/Dodge (Griffin Gluck) and Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) prove quite the explosive pair in this mini-teaser:

Here's a look back at the new key revealed last week (Hercules Key, with the belt being a nice touch):

For a look at more of the new magic that will be forged when Locke & Key returns to Netflix on October 22, here's a look at the official teaser trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Locke & Key Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6bsSANYz14)

During an interview from last year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Based on Hill and Rodriguez's popular comic book series, Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.