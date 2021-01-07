Loki Creator/EP Michael Waldron's New Disney Deal Confirms Season 2?

Loki series creator, head writer and executive producer Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) doesn't look to be leaving "The House of Mouse" any time soon, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Waldron has a new deal in place with Walt Disney Studios. The first part of the deal sees him writing a new "Star Wars" feature film that Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige is set to produce and develop for Lucasfilm and Disney. But it's the other part of the news story that caught our eye: "Besides writing this new Star Wars film, the deal is also expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for season 2 of Loki." Hmmm… interesting on two levels. First, it seems to confirm a second season of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. Is that surprising? No, but it's newsworthy when we get word of a season renewal approximately four months before the first season drops. Second, they want Waldron back and involved in some capacity (with the vibe that the title of "head writer" might be a lot to take on as his projects pile up). Again, nothing confirmed officially but start putting this in your mental filing cabinet.

Set for May 2021 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, Loki finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart.