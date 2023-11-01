Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Jonathan Majors, Kang, loki, Marvel Studios, preview

Loki S02/Jonathan Majors Report: Marvel Studios "F****d" Over Finale

Variety is reporting that Marvel Studios has concerns over how much of the Loki Season 2 finale showcases Jonathan Majors.

Key Points Concerns are reportedly growing over the focus on Jonathan Majors in the Season 2 finale of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki in light of his legal issues.

Reports say that the season finale sets up Majors' Kang character to be an integral part of the next 'Avengers' film in 2026.

Loki Executive Producer Kevin Wright revealed that Majors' ongoing legal situation and pending trial didn't impact the season's production.

Wright remains optimistic about potential for a Season 3.

We're going to be jumping right into some major spoilers, so if that's not your thing, then you might want to turn around now. Because with two episodes of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki Season 2 to go, it would seem that after Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely got a "spaghettification" last week, his Kang variant would no longer be playing a big role moving forward. Well, we've reached a point where on-screen & real-life collide because from what we're hearing from a new report filed by Variety, Majors will still be a key factor moving forward – and that's not a good thing for the MCU's film or television side. The report addresses the concerns that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and others have about Majors and his legal matters – with those concerns growing now that it appears the second season finale will focus on the actor in a big way that "sets up Kang as the titular star of a fourth 'Avengers' film in 2026."

A source who has reportedly seen the final season episode had this to share with Variety: "Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle, and they haven't had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don't see a path to how they move forward with him." Taking a cautious "wait-and-see" approach after Majors' arrest in March of this year, the past several months have seen Majors' legal matter only get murkier as reports of other alleged domestic violence victims began to surface. Near the end of October, Majors and his legal team would have their motion to have the case dismissed denied – meaning that Majors is scheduled to stand trial later this month (not long after Loki Season 2 wraps up its run).

Loki EP Kevin Wright on S02/Jonathan Majors' Arrest; S03 Chances

Jonathan Majors' Arrest in March 2023 Didn't Impact Filming: "This is maybe – not maybe – this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+."

Wright: No Discussions About Changes in Light of Jonathan Majors' Legal Matters: "No. And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Will "Loki" Season 2 Leave Open the Possibility for Season 3? "I think it's open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, "We have to tee up Season 3" — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we're coming back.' But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

