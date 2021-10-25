Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Surprises Cosplayers; Some Season 2 Time Talk

So the last time we checked in with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was giving folks the heads-up that the search for a new director (more on that below) for the second season would be getting underway soon. Now let's flash ahead close to two months later and to this past weekend's MCM Comic-Con in London, where Hiddleston reunited with Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and Jonathan Majors ("He Who Remains"/Kang the Conqueror) for some long-lost quality time with the fans and to discuss the MCU series. As expected, there were questions about what's to come. And also as expected, the trio kept their spoiler boxes locked up pretty tight. But we wouldn't be writing this if there wasn't a little something to report…

Two important things jumped out. First, that Hiddleston appeared to confirm that the second season will pick up immediately after Loki tries to warn Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the multiversal threat that's heading their way (ending his summary of the first season's finale with, "[But] I guess we'll start from there"). So for those of you who aren't big fans of time jumps, you can apparently rest easy. As for when the viewers can expect the second season, DiMartino dropped a clue that we're prefacing should be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt as a possible assumed release time or a tease. When asked what year they would time travel to, DiMartino responded, "2022, to see what happens in 'Loki 2.'" Of course, DiMartino could be referencing when filming will take place, which would give them a better sense of where the series is going without it having to hit streaming screens. Now let's wrap things up on a positive note as Hiddleston showed up to surprise a group of Loki cosplayers who gathered for a group pic- check it out below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Hiddleston Surprises Fans at MCM Comic Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2y3BYBClYu8)

Earlier this summer, series director & executive producer Kate Herron confirmed that she would not be back for a second season. "I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and, to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced." And it doesn't look like that "other stuff" involves the MCU. "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them." Interesting in that it sounds like Herron wasn't aware that a second season was a possibility, though a lot could happen between now and a second season. But for now, the search for a new helmer will need to get underway.

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-travelling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.