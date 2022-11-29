Loki: Why's Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Making Time with Miss Minutes?

In an exchange more worthy of video than mere Tweets, you can probably fire off the MCU rumor mill as the Miss Minutes accounted went out of her way to greet Deadpool, writing, "Hey there [Deadpool] Love, Miss Minutes" While it's highly unlikely the voice actor in Tara Strong operates the Loki character's Twitter, Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds took it upon himself to respond subtly, "Hello, Miss Minutes." So what could this mean?

Deadpool & Miss Minutes: To Reach or Not to Reach, That is the Question

As the renowned psychologist, or more like, the only one the bulk of the world knows, Sigmund Freud once said, "Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar," maybe it was just that, and nothing more will come of it. Given the history of the MCU, most things aren't ever simple. Aside from Disney's gentlemen's agreement with Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick that Deadpool 3 allowed to remain rated R, the film's already seeing the benefits of having "The Mouse" as their sugar daddy since they paid Hugh Jackman perhaps whatever he wanted to come back as Wolverine, not to mention the inevitable expansive MCU sandbox they'll have to play with.

There's still the 400 lb gorilla in the room about introducing an established X-Men cinematic universe into the MCU. Given the various multiverse-related films in existence, we still don't officially have anyone from that universe Fox created despite casting Evan Peters and Patrick Stewart as variants of their signature mutant roles in Quicksilver and Professor Charles Xavier, respectively. The question ultimately goes is, how are Deadpool and Wolverine coming back? Will there be any changes as "variants," or will they remain the same as they were in their Fox-owned days and just cross into 616? Perhaps, this is where Miss Minutes comes in and will show them a way since Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki is a show about crossing through multiverses. And this could end up being a reciprocated crossover, with possibly an easter egg or two (maybe even an end credits scene) during the second season of the popular streaming series.