Shawn Levy Reportedly In Talks To Direct A Star Wars Film [Eventually]

Shawn Levy is a very busy man. After getting shot to the absolute top of the A-list with all of his work on Stranger Things, he teamed up with Ryan Reynolds not once but twice. The first time was for Free Guy, which many people looked at as the first real success story of the post-pandemic world that was a theatrical-only release. The CinemaCon that happened two weeks after that release, other studios couldn't be happier about the performance of a competitor's film. Then he did it again on Netflix with The Adam Project, which, while not a massive splash for the streamer, did very well, and it became clear that Levy and Reynolds developed a great working relationship. So when it was announced that he would be the director of Deadpool 3, it just made sense, and now that movie is bringing in Hugh Jackman for another lack hurrah as Wolverine. With all of that plus the last season of Stranger Things, for which Levy is an executive producer, one would think he'd have enough on his plate. It looks like that might not be the case; according to Deadline, Levy is in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. At some point.

After Stranger Things, After Deadpool 3, Then Maybe Star Wars?

Star Wars on the big screen has been walking around with a big giant question mark hanging over it since the end of 2019 when The Rise of Skywalker came out. While the movie did well, it wasn't exactly critically beloved and a punching bag to many fans. Clearly, Lucasfilm needed to take some time and figure out what the hell they are doing with Star Wars on the big screen, so they decided to focus on Star Wars on the small screen. Star Wars has been thriving in both animation and live-action over on Disney+, but it will eventually make its way back to theaters. Levy would be joining a group of talent developing Star Wars projects, including Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins and her Rogue Squadron film, the recently revealed Damon Lindeloff film that will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Rian Johnson and his reported movies, and probably others that we forgot about. If Levy even gets signed, this project will be happening a long time from now.