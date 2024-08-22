Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bojack horseman, Long Story Short, netflix

Long Story Short: BoJack Horseman Creator, Netflix Announce New Series

Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman), The Tornante Company, and ShadowMachine are set for the Netflix animated series Long Story Short.

On August 22, 2014, Raphael Bob-Waksberg's Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul-starring BoJack Horseman would hit Netflix screens, ending its run six years later after s six-season run that would change the face of adult animation in ways that we're still seeing in play to this day. With that in mind, we respect Netflix's game in using the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed series to announce the next adult animated series from the team behind BoJack Horseman. Set to hit the streaming service in 2025, Bob-Waksberg, Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company, and ShadowMachine are teaming up for Long Story Short – with Bob-Waksberg writing, executive-producing, and serving as showrunner. Here's how the creative team describes the series: "'Long Story Short' is an animated comedy about a family over time. It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you've ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?" Okay, we haven't seen a single thing from this series so far – and yet, it's already sold us just based on the overview.

"It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can't go home again?!" Bob-Waksberg shared in a statement released when the project was officially announced. Netflix's Long Story Short reunites Bob-Waksberg with Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), who is the supervising producer and will design the original art. In addition, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television. ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio) is producing out of their LA animation studio – with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers.

