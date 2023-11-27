Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: bugs bunny, daffy duck, looney tunes, max, streaming, warner bros discovery

Looney Tunes NOT Leaving Max in December: "Was Included In Error"

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the Looney Tunes gang won't be leaving Max, with an earlier listing proving to be an "error" that was corrected.

If you're a fan of Looney Tunes who grabbed a look at MAX's "What's New on Max This December" listing that went live earlier today, then you were probably as angry as we were to find Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Poky Pig, Tweety Bird, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang listed on the chopping block (translation: getting ready to leave the streaming service). Of course, we went with "angry" and not "shocked" because CEO David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery has developed a bit of a "reputation" for making the kind of tax-write-off-based programming decision that would make your eyes bleed. Well, it turns out that "Looney Tunes" being listed was an "error" and wasn't included in the revised rundown of what's leaving in December. "Please note – a revised 'What's New on Max This December' press release can be found below. 'Looney Tunes' was included in error as a title leaving the platform. This is not the case, and the show will continue streaming on Max," read the statement included with the revised December listing.

And here's a look at the list after the revised list with the correction was sent out:

Now that everyone can take a deep breath and relax, here's a look at the official trailer & series overview for Cartoon Network & Max's Tiny Toons Looniversity:

Rebooting the Emmy® Award-winning "Tiny Toon Adventures" for a new generation, "Tiny Toons Looniversity" follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

The voice cast includes Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. The series also welcomes back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Attitudes!) and Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

