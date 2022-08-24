Love Is Blind: After The Altar S02 Teases Relationship Aftermaths

Netflix's Love is Blind had a second season full of relationship ups and downs, but it managed to see some marriages in the end. Sometime later and fan-stalking social media, it can be easy or hard to figure out where things stand now for couples and those who went on the show. Along comes Love is Blind: After The Altar to answer the question, "Where are they now?" and by the looks of the teaser, some people may still be stuck in their old ways.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Netflix's Love is Blind, along with a season overview:

Singles who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago, where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Two recent divorces have already been announced before we even had a clue Love is Blind: After the Altar was headed our way. The couples who got divorced (sorry if you still have yet to watch the season) recently were Jarrette and Iyanna, as well as Danielle and Nick. Based on the short clips of interviews in the teaser, some individuals have appeared to move on with their love lives, while others seem to dwell on the past and the pods. We'll have to wait and see what happens when it premieres on September 16th.