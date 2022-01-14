Love Is Blind Season 2: Netflix Dating Series Teases February Return

Love Is Blind gave us dramatically touching and memorable moments back in season one and now it returns with a second set of singles in Netflix's new teaser. With a new season, I'm wondering if we'll get another couple like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton? A fan can only hope.

Netflix fan-favorite series Love Is Blind is back! Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Love is Blind Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihSLe2lhe_I)

The dramatic approach of a potential wedding day was a cursed blessing for fans watching, but in an odd way the cringe factor becomes the most fascinating and addictive part of the series. The opportunity to concentrate and listen to the other individual brings challenges and rewards for this new batch of singles heading to the pods for season 2 of Love Is Blind. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Love Is Blind season two premieres on Netflix on February 11th. Let me know in the comments below what you loved about season one and what you are most excited about for season two!