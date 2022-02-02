Love Is Blind Season 2 Official Trailer: An Experiment In True Love

The return of the Netflix hit dating experiment, Love is Blind, is approaching its' February 11th premiere date and a recently released official trailer for season two gives a lot to look forward to. The tears, the reveals, and the first conversations continue and are plentiful for those who've missed watching the series.

While last season of Love is Blind had its fair share of individuals with concerning outlooks on romantic relationships, it also had some favorite romantic moments. Personally, I'll always love the start of Lauren and Cameron's relationship and how far they have continued to strengthen their relationship after their season. The trailer is an emotional and shocking rollercoaster, but I wouldn't expect any less from the series. It'll be interesting to see how conversations develop once they acknowledge the reality of living with the person they choose and end up meeting at the altar to marry.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Love is Blind Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kjuzKitPRw)

Netflix fan-favorite series Love is Blind is back! Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.