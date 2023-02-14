LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses Podcast Series Previewed A look at Prythian and author Sarah J. Maas awaits fans and newcomers in the LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses podcast series.

A journey into the changing world of Prythian awaits readers new and returning with LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses podcast with hosts Jackie Zebrowski and Natalie Jean. The series by Sarah J. Maas consists of five books by the New York Times bestselling author. Previously the deep dive podcast by The Last Podcast Network was focused on the Dune book series with hosts Henry Zebrowski and Holden McNeely. After diving into the world of spice, new hosts Jackie and Natalie are helping listeners and fans travel through the stories of Prythian and courts of the High Fae.

When nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf in the woods, a beast-like creature arrives to demand retribution for it. Dragged to a treacherous magical land she only knows about from legends, Feyre discovers that her captor is not an animal but Tamlin—one of the lethal, immortal faeries who once ruled their world. As she dwells on his estate, her feelings for Tamlin transform from icy hostility into a fiery passion that burns through every lie and warning she's been told about the beautiful, dangerous world of the Fae. But an ancient, wicked shadow over the faerie lands is growing, and Feyre must find a way to stop it…or doom Tamlin—and his world—forever.

Jackie also co-hosts another podcast, Page 7, alongside Holden McNeely and MJ Knefel, and Natalie co-hosts the podcast Some Place Under Neith with Amber Nelson. The new season of the LPN Deep Dive podcast series is described as follows:

"LPN's Deep Dives makes its much-anticipated return with a brand new series! Join Natalie Jean (Some Place Under Neath) and Jackie Zebrowski (Page 7) as they titillate your earholes with their comprehensive "deep dive" style breakdowns of the popular adult fantasy novel series by Sarah J. Maas – A Court of Thorns and Roses."

The first episode of the podcast description reads, "We find ourselves meeting a spirited young woman who can do both: shoot arrows and paint. This is our introduction to Feyre Archeron and her trek past the wall to the Spring Court. For episode 2, read one page into Chapter 31 (page 269 in the paperback edition)". The world of ACOTAR awaits fans and newcomers with weekly episodes, with the first being dropped today, February 14th. Let us know in the comments your favorite character from the first book!