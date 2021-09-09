Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Recreates Her Favorite Maze Comics Moment

With only hours to go until Tom Ellis' The Devil gets his due for the sixth and final time when Lucifer returns to Netflix, we have a few cool things to help you pass the time until the season drops. How does a look at the opening moments to the season-opener sound? Or how about a brief video recap of the fifth season that helps you update your scorecard heading into Season 6? Well, you have both waiting for you below- but first? Of course, we're going to start with the amazing Lesley-Ann Brandt and a very special moment she's sharing with Lucifans.

Here's a look at Brandt's Instagram post where she shares a look at how she was finally able to live-action recreate the comic book moment that sold her on the character as well as a look at that printed page moment:

Now before we give you an opportunity to look back on what was, Netflix is giving you a chance to preview what will be with a look at the opening moments to Season 6:

The final season of Lucifer premieres in 12 hours! But you don't have to wait to watch the opening scene from the season premiere!

And just to make sure you're up-to-speed on what's about to roll your way, here's a look at a recap of the humor, horror, and heartbreak that made up Season 5:

Lucifer | Season 5 Recap | Netflix

With the final season only hours away, Netflix knows that there are some Lucifans out there who are looking to scoop up every bit of intel they can. So they've put together a little something that gathers everything we know so far while also sprinkling in some new looks and censored teasers for what's to come before the final credits roll. Here's a look at everything the folks at the streaming service can tell you about Lucifer Season 6, what they can't tell you, and what they can kinda-sorta tell you with some well-placed bleeping and pixelating:

Lucifer: Everything We Can Tell You About The Final Season | Netflix

And check out the sneak preview for S0603 "Yabba Dabba Do Me" at the end of the following clip focusing on some of Lucifer's finest moments for a look at The Devil and getting very "animated":

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society. Here's a look back at The Devil's final run as Lucifer Season 6 hits Netflix on September 10th:

Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix

Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek