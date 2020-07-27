Lucifer Season 3 Confessions: He's Been Around for a Long, Long Year

The second season of Lucifer left us with a very confusing ending when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) wakes up in a desert with his angel wings. WTF? Needless to say (so I'll write it instead), Lucifans were looking to the third season for some serious explaining. This season was bolder, raunchier, and definitely had its share of twists and confusing plots. There was just so much in this lengthy season that it required several rounds of watching to sort it all out and truly appreciate every angle.

In a nutshell, there was a new sexy villain Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling), who had a historic backstory. Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) returned in her human form from a trip in Hell and began dating Dan (Kevin Alejandro) only to be killed by The Sinnerman. Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) had a mark on him for murder, while Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) as usual was lost, confused, and struggling with her own identity. Ex-husbands were found dead while new relationships blossomed. Most importantly, lots of blood was shed and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) finally saw Lucifer's true face.

Here are some quick highlights:

Lucifer is abducted by The Sinnerman, an allegedly very badass crime boss. Lucifer catches up to him to find out why he kidnapped him and attempts to use his "reach deep into the soul" tactics. To protect what he truly desires The Sinnerman gouges out his own eyes. Unfortunately for him after being tortured by Maze for a while he is murdered by Lieutenant Pierce.

Lucifer tries to figure out why his wings have grown back and (as is usually the case given his dysfunctional relationship with his father) assumes he had something to do with it. After cutting them off, they just grow back.

Amenadiel also struggles with his purpose on Earth while accusing Lucifer of being boring. He realizes his job is to keep Lucifer safe. An interesting theory, especially given how many times he has tried to destroy him.

Amenadiel hooks up with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachel Harris), only to be discovered by a very angry Maze. Girl, at the end of the day? You guys broke up and he is up for grabs.

Charlotte is another one who struggles with an identity crisis. After returning in her human form she has nightmares of her time spent being tortured in Hell and seeks out Dan for comfort. We quickly welcome the new District Attorney. Sadly, she is shot and killed by accident. Amenadiel gets his wings back to deliver her to Heaven.

Pierce drops a bomb: he is none other than the immortal Cain. After murdering his brother, Amenadiel marked him to walk the world forever. Lucifer works with him to remove his mark, make him human, and… well… kill him. An awesome fight between Amenadiel and Cain takes place (totally worth a watch).

Lucifer and Chloe have a moment when he reveals to her a momentum he has held on for so long as a memory of her. Feelings are exchanged and yet no clothing is shed. So frustrating. Pierce becomes convinced that Chloe is the key to making him mortal again. He uses her and persuades her to fall in love with him. Lucifer is not too pleased, but Chloe expresses her feelings none the less. Pierce at the last moment does the honorable thing and denies Chloe thereby lifting his curse. Love cures all. Chloe really must possess a golden vagina.

He then begs her to come back to him, proposes and she accepts making me devastated. That doesn't last long and she runs back to her favorite partner in crime. "Quintessential Deckerstar" and "A Devil of My Word" are fantastic episodes for a watch/rewatch. There is blood, there are cahoots, everyone is turning on everyone else: it's a freaking sh*t show of activity. Lucifer saves Chloe again and takes out Pierce, who will be spending an eternity in Hell. And then the inevitable happened: Chloe saw his true devil face.

My toes were left curled after the season finale. Such an amazing run- even as "will they/won't they" Chloe/Lucifer frustrations grow: come close to being together, then something. My heart can't take it anymore. Jeez, just get together already. Now she has to process that he is The Devil. Will she take it as well as Linda? I don't think so. I'm going to predict a downward spiral of despair.