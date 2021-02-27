Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment

The last time we checked in on Netflix's Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer, writer Chris Rafferty was updating Lucifans on some COVID-related changes happening with the ninth episode of the sixth and final season, "Goodbye, Lucifer" (updated in our episode rundown below). For this round, we're sticking with Season 6 but the spotlight shines on Lesley-Ann Brandt aka Maze- but it's not exactly for the happiest of occasions. Taking to social media, Brandt posted some looks from her wardrobe fitting- her very last wardrobe fitting before the series comes to an end. In the caption accompanying the images, Brandt also extended some heartfelt love and appreciation to those who helped her bring Maze to life over the seasons, writing, "Today snuck up on us. My final wardrobe fitting for Mazikeen… ever. To say it was emotional, was and is an understatement. These two women have been instrumental in helping me create this character while telling her story through her clothing. [Agata Maszkiewicz] and Sabrina. Thank you. And a special mention to [Michelle Matteo] for always taking such good care of me on set. I will miss her and this."

Here's a look at Brandt's Instagram post from earlier today- as "Lucifer Watch" rolls along:

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return (we mat have given up trying to predict a date), here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty).