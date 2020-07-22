Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Posts BTS Look at Noir Ep, Stunt Work

Even though Lucifans still have about a month to go until the most devilish of devils (Tom Ellis) seduces his way back into our hearts with the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer, they haven't been lacking in some very cool news and previews. And not just about the fifth season, either: D.B Woodside is set to return (and I'm sure we'll get a parade of familiar faces following suit) to star in and direct an episode of the sixth and final season. But for this preview, we're turning it over to Lesley-Ann Brandt, who gave us a look at the black-and-white, 1940s-based fourth episode, "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken." The noir-stylized, black-and-white episode looks back at Lucifer's (Ellis) time in Los Angeles and his early days as a detective, and offers backstory on Maze's (Brandt).

Here's a look at both of Brandt's post, with the first explaining what you get when you get caught up in Maze's "Demon vibes." While the second post is actually a nice follow up to the first post, in that it shows you she wasn't kidding when she said that Maze would "cut you." Because we think it's safe to say that her demon's really, really comfortable with sharp objects in the "MAJOR fight":

"The lovely thing about this episode is you see a lot of our regular characters in a different light. The thing about Lucifer is that he's timeless, so he's been coming back to Earth all this time. There's an element to Lucifer where he seems to be from the Oscar Wilde period. And to see the other characters fall back into that style is quite interesting," revealed Ellis during an interview in October 2019. For Brandt, the episode presents an opportunity to show off facets of her character viewers haven't seen before: "The storyline is really the genesis of the Maze that fans have come to know and love, but we track it back to its origin point and how the relationship between Maze and Lucifer was really forged and why she would help, you know?"

Speaking recently with EW, co-showrunner Joe Henderson said he found the choice of time period and themes offer an interesting look at our Devil's early detective years: "Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, 'What's the time frame that can reflect a person?' What's nice about noir is it's detective stories, but Lucifer isn't a detective yet. So what we're almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer's first case. There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it's just more filtering our [show's] language through noir." For co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich, the setting and time period were perfect for Ellis, explaining, "Tom Ellis is made for this style. He kind of is Cary Grant. I think there's always been something about his portrayal of Lucifer [that's] old school, that harkens back to the extravagance and elegance of old Hollywood and just noir."