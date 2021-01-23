Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Is Getting His Devil Bod Back Into Series Shape

Okay, we will readily admit that the last two updates we posted on Netflix's Lucifer weren't exactly the most optimistic ones- a bit of a "Debbie Downer," to be perfectly honest. First, we learned that the series' writers didn't know when Season 5B would be released, explaining that the second half wasn't finished because of COVID surges but they would let fans know when they know. Then Netflix released its monthly promo video of which series, movies, specials, etc., will premiere- in this case, for February. Want to guess what wasn't on there? That means that at least for now, the Tom Ellis-starrer is looking at no sooner than a March debut. Like we said, not the greatest news for Lucifans' ears. But on Saturday, we got a brief but hopeful update from Ellis via his Instagram Stories. In the image below, we see Ellis in work-out mode with a caption letting us know that he's getting back into Lucifer shape again with help from Paolo Mascitti.

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return, here's a look back at those two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert) having to ask Lucifer something…

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Karen Gaviola / Chris Rafferty).