Ludwig: BritBox Announces US Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer

Ludwig, the charming hit mystery series starring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin at their funniest yet, comes to Britbox in March.

To celebrate National Puzzle Day (that's a thing? Really?), BritBox debuted the official trailer for its Original detective comedy Ludwig, which will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, March 20th, followed by one new episode weekly through April 17th finale. Ludwig, featuring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin at their funniest, which we already hyped up and reviewed favourably, was already a hit on the BBC in the UK last Autumn.

Puzzle setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor sees his life of solitude turned upside down when his identical twin brother, James, disappears without a trace. In a quest to track James down and bring him home, Ludwig assumes his brother's identity – but by taking over every aspect of James's life, Ludwig is forced to confront his own issues. Unlike Ludwig, James is no hermit. Far from it, in fact. He's a family man who also just happens to be the DCI of a busy inner-city major crimes team. For Ludwig, these are big shoes to fill, and playing dad to a ready-made family proves every bit as challenging as tackling the grisliest of crime scenes. But Ludwig has one big advantage: his ability to see the world in puzzle form. Can this master of all things cryptic crack his biggest puzzle yet?

Ludwig is a Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC. The series was written and created by Mark Brotherhood. The Executive Producers are Kenton Allen, Mark Brotherhood, Saurabh Kakkar, David Mitchell, Kathryn O'Connor and Chris Sussman, the Producer is Georgie Fallon. The Directors are Robert McKillop and Jill Robertson. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Tanya Qureshi. It is co-produced in association with BritBox International with ITV Studios distributing the series internationally.

Ludwig, which is a hit in the UK because it is clever and funny and feels specific and British instead of another generic remake of a European show like too many others these days, premieres on BritBox on March 20th.

