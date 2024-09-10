Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: dora the explorer, macy's thanksgiving day parade, PAW Patrol

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Dora, PAW Patrol Join TMNT, SpongeBob

Nickelodeon has PAW Patrol, Dora, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Though we're still in the early days of September, Nickelodeon and Paramount are looking ahead to the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – set for Thursday, November 28th (airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock) – in a very big way. Earlier today, we were treated to our first look at two new additions to the historic parade representing Spin Master Entertainment's PAW Patrol and Paramount+'s original series, Dora. For PAW Patrol, we have the heroic fire-fighting Dalmatian pup Marshall on the scene to save the day and make folks smile. Meanwhile… Dora, Boots, Map, and Backpack offer "Dora's Fantastical Rainforest," a float/balloon hybrid that needs to be seen to be truly appreciated.

But that's not all… because we're also going to have SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the animated series, the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon will include a brand-new "Garriage" – an electric-powered yellow carriage drawn by Gary, SpongeBob's pet snail. As for those pizza-loving sewer-dwellers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can expect a vibrant multilevel float that's inspired by Paramount+'s animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is thrilled to welcome Marshall from 'PAW Patrol' for his first appearance along with the return of Dora and all her friends," shared Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "We know fans across the country and in New York City will love seeing these beloved characters join SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for an exciting and memorable Thanksgiving morning." Jamie Drew, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount, added, "We're so excited to bring two of the most iconic preschool franchises, PAW Patrol and DORA, to one of the most legendary family events of the year – the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The brand-new Marshall balloon and DORA float, along with Nickelodeon's parade mainstays SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will come to life on the streets of New York City, spreading holiday cheer and captivating fans of all ages."

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 28, in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys, @Nickelodeon, @NickelodeonFamily, and @ParamountPlus on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!