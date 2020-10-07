Chris Jericho Gets Heat for a MAGA Support, COVID Super Spreading

AEW star Chris Jericho found himself in the Twitter doghouse Wednesday ahead of a 30 Years of Chris Jericho celebration set to air on AEW Dynamite. It all started when seating-obsessed dirt sheet Bleacher Report posted a Twitter call for people's favorite Jericho career highlights, prompting one snarky fan to respond, "Performing at the COVID Super Spreader, Sturgis 2020 and still being a MAGA supporter are among his most recent accolades." Jericho quoted that tweet and responded, "Hi. Fuck off. Not in the mood today dipshit."

In hundreds of replies to both the original tweet and Jericho's response, fans expressed their disappointment in the Demo God for his love of the president. Others have expressed skepticism about Jericho's love of WWE Hall-of-Famer Trump because Jericho has never expressed a preference for either candidate. But his Twitter likes tell another story, with the Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla liking many recent Trump tweets, including Trump's various videos and tweets about his COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment. Jericho also recently liked a tweet by the president about voting for him due to the economy. As for the accusations of COVID super spreading, Jericho's band, Fozzy, performed several shows during the pandemic, including at the Sturgis biker rally.

Chris Jericho's quiet, tacit support of Trump contrasts with some of his peers, such as Dave Bautista and Kevin Nash, who are extremely outspoken against the president. But wrestling fans might be surprised to learn that the pro wrestling industry, in general, is more MAGA than it may outwardly appear. Donald Trump himself is a WWE Hall-of-Famer whose association with that company dates back to WrestleMania 4 and 5. The McMahon family, which runs WWE and owns the majority of its stock, have donated millions to Trump's campaigns. Linda McMahon served as a member of Trump's cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration before leaving that role to head up a Super PAC supporting the president's reelection campaign.