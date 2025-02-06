Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Movies, TV, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: hasbro, legendary, Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering: Hasbro, Legendary Announce Live-Action Universe

Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment are teaming up to create a live-action Magic: The Gathering film and television universe.

It has been the subject of speculation for nearly as long as Hasbro's Magic: The Gathering has been in existence. When will the legendary trading card game expand into a live-action and/or animated universe? Well, it looks like Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment finally have the answer, with the two companies teaming up to create a live-action feature film and television universe based on Hasbro's first $1 billion brand. Based on early plans, it looks like Magic: The Gathering will begin as a feature film and then expand out into television – with other projects in the franchise's expanding universe also in development. Of course, the obvious next question would have to do with what Hasbro and Legendary are going to start with first when it comes to who and what will hit the big and small screens. Obviously, it's a bit too early for details to be released – though we have a feeling that millions of fans have already started getting their dumpster fires of random speculation raging. Here's a look at what reps from Hasbro and Legendary had to say about the news that hit earlier today.

Zev Foreman, Hasbro Entertainment's Head of Film, shared, "This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. 'Magic: The Gathering' has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new 'Magic: The Gathering' universe." Mary Parent, Legendary's Chairman of Worldwide Production, added, "We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than 'Magic: The Gathering.' Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."

