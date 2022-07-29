Making The Cut: Amazon's Prime Video Shares Stylish Season 3 Trailer

Amazon's Prime Video series Making The Cut returns for its third season on August 19, and recently we get a look at what's planned for this designing competition in the new official trailer featuring the lovely Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The new season will drop two episodes each week, culminating in an epic finale on September 9, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Season Three of the fashion-competition series, hosted and executive produced by Klum and Gunn, will return next month on Prime Video. Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and fashion pop icon and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will return as judges, with pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-list stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker & model Wisdom Kaye making appearances as guest judges throughout the season.

Los Angeles' diverse fashion scene will continue to set the perfect backdrop for Making the Cut. Some of this season's runway locations include the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA's many skyscrapers with sweeping views of the city skyline.

Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion's "Making the Cut" store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

The upcoming season will include exciting new brand collaborations, including an activewear challenge with iconic brand Champion and expanded collections from each week's winning designers, giving fans and customers even more opportunities to shop in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store. The series is executive produced by Klum, Gunn, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead & Jennifer Love and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.