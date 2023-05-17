Mandy Patinkin Confirms "The Princess Bride" Meaning Lost on Elon Musk Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter to offer the final word on just how clueless Elon Musk is when it comes to the film The Princess Bride.

UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after we mocked Elon Musk for comparing himself to Mandy Patinkin's Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride in a recent interview with CNBC's David Faber (along with doubling down on his willingness to spread whackjob conspiracy theories and his Magneto ignorance), we have the only confirmation that we would need to know that we were right. Yup, Patinkin took to Twitter to share the words we were waiting & hoping to read: "I do not think it means what you think it means" (along with a video clip from the interview).

Here's a look at Patinkin's tweet from earlier today officially confirming yet another important part of pop culture history that Musk has absolutely no clue about:

I do not think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/LPtzkB6L6p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I Do Not Think The Princess Bride Means What Elon Musk Thinks It Means

So Elon Musk was asked about his recent comments involving Hungarian-American businessman & philanthropist George Soros and the Marvel Comics villain/anti-hero (it changes) Magneto from the other night during an interview from earlier today with CNBC's David Faber. Our two biggest takeaways? First, we can now officially add The Princess Bride to the growing list of pop culture references that Musk drops that end up proving he has no idea what they're really all about. Second, if new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino isn't updating her LinkedIn by the time she reads this, then she gets to put her name on everything & anything that Musk says on Twitter from this point forward. When the Tesla CEO was asked if promoting whackjob, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories was a smart business move, Musk responded with what was the verbal equivalent of him putting his fingers in his ears & screaming, "I CAN'T HEAR YOU!" while stomping around in a tantrum.

"This is freedom of speech — I'm allowed to say what I want," was Musk well-thought-out response. When pressed by Faber about his tweets possibly hurting Tesla or making Twitter life difficult for Yaccarino with potential advertisers, Musk thought this would be a great time to invoke Mandy Patinkin's Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride. "You know, I'm reminded of a scene in 'The Princess Bride,' great movie, where [Inigo Montoya] confronts the person who kills his father. And he says, 'Offer me money. Offer me power. I don't care.'" Just so we're clear on how things work in the real world? MUSK WOULD BE THE ONE TRYING TO OFFER INIGO THE MONEY AND THE POWER! Asked if that meant that he doesn't care what the ramifications are of the things he posts, Musk laid his final white privilege card down on the table in what could be seen as a bit of a "F**K YOU!" to Yaccarino: "I'll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it." And as for Musk promoting unproven whackjob conspiracy theories, it appears Musk is okay with that – just as long as one of them eventually turns out to be true (though the jury's still out on how some folks define "true").