Mandy Rose Released By WWE Hours After Losing NXT Women's Title

In some shocking news this afternoon, we are learning that Mandy Rose, who just hours ago last night on NXT lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, has been released by WWE. Rose had held on to the title for 414 days before shockingly losing it to Perez in the main event of last night's show on the USA Network.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the first to report a little while ago that Mandy Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) has been released by WWE. Sapp states the reason for releasing the former NXT Women's Champion comes down to her outside of WWE ventures; specifically her appearing on a pay subscription modeling site that WWE does not want their talents to be affiliated with due to the nature of the content. "WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

We are still waiting for an official statement from WWE on the release of Mandy Rose. However, it appears that, like with earlier cases of female superstars having their own subscription model pages on other sites, the company is not comfortable being associated with such content, even if the superstars aren't sharing anything X-rated on the site. My, how far we've come from not so long ago when WWE was overjoyed to pressure their "Divas" into appearing in Playboy and advertising it all over their shows.

Whether their reasoning is based in puritanical corporate thinking (which is especially more egregious when literally the same day, the company's founder and longtime CEO had even more sexual assault accusations made towards him as he arrogantly plans a forced comeback to said company) or the fact that they don't like not getting a slice of a superstar's income, the outcome is that less than a day after she was the third longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time, Mandy Rose is now no longer with the company. Can we expect her to appear in AEW in 90 days, or is this enough of a sign to get the hell out of the wrestling industry? It's all up to her, and we'll have to wait and see where she goes next with her career.